BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - One man has died after a boating accident on Candlewood Lake in Brookfield.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection identified the man as 48-year-old Gary Hayes of East Hartford.
DEEP said its crews were called to Candlewood Lake around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a capsized 17 foot motorboat.
Two males were recovered from the boat. One man, 29-year-old Joseph Mirando of Manchester, was safe and unharmed. The second man, Hayes, was transported to Danbury Hospital where he later died, according to DEEP.
