NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Environmental officials have identified a man whose body was pulled from the Housatonic River over the weekend.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said 39-year-old Joao P. Lucas was pulled from the water on Easter Sunday.
New Milford police said they had responded to a report of a missing hiker at Lover's Leap State Park around 5:30 p.m.
The hiker was last seen hiking down from an overlook in the park with a group.
Initially, authorities thoroughly searched the area, but said they couldn't find anyone.
The body of the hiker was located later that day and pulled from Lake Lillinonah.
DEEP said it is continue to investigate what happened.
