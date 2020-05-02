(WFSB) - Some new changes are coming to state parks across Connecticut.
In a virtual press briefing Saturday morning, Katie Dykes, the commissioner for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, stated that she is asking the public to follow simple guidelines when out at state parks.
Dykes is asking hikers to limit their groups to a maximum amount of five people and suggests that hikers provide ample amount of space on trails for other hikers to get by.
DEEP is also reducing the number of parking spaces at some state parks in an effort to cut down on the amount of hikers so that social distancing can be enforced.
As a result of these parking limitations, state parks are more inclined to shut down early, especially with the warmer weather on the horizon.
Dykes stated that parking outside park gates is not permitted.
Park officials are also working to educate the public on these new regulations.
In addition, Dykes is encouraging anyone that chooses to visit a state park to wear a face mask if they are unable to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont's social distancing order.
