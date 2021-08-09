HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a jet skier over the weekend.
DEEP said they had responded to the Salmon River Boat Launch in Haddam around 4:40 Sunday evening after passing boaters found a jet ski adrift.
Officials said they pulled a man from the Connecticut River shortly after they arrived at the scene.
He has been identified as 59-year-old Stephen Fabian, of Moodus.
Right now, it is believed that no other boats or jet skis were involved in the incident.
The Salmon River Boat Launch was closed while ENCON Police investigate.
