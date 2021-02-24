HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It may not feel like it, but summer will be here before you know it.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is looking to hire for several seasonal positions, like lifeguards, park rangers, maintenance workers, research projects for forestry, fisheries and wildlife management, and more.
Anyone interested in applying can do so on the state’s website by clicking here.
