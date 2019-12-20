(WFSB) - Environmental officials are urging people to steer clear of bad fireplace or wood stove smoke.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Friday issued a pollution warning and a list of "best burn" practices to protect homeowners and their neighbors.
"Wood smoke is a complex mixture of gases and particles produced when wood and other organic matter burn and can have severe health impacts," DEEP said. "Wood smoke is also a main contributor of fine particle pollution and contributes significantly to poor air quality days in many areas across the state."
Exposure to particle pollution can lead to lung disease, athma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease, according to DEEP.
It advised children, teenagers, older adults, and new or expectant mothers to take precautions and limit their exposure.
Here are DEEP's "best burn" tips:
- Not all wood is the same. To reduce particle pollution, only burn dry, seasoned wood. Softwoods such as Douglas fir need at least 6 months to dry and hardwoods such as oak need at least 12 months. Never burn: garbage, plastic, tires, or treated lumber because they emit other toxic pollutants in additional to particle pollution.
- Don’t burn wet wood. Burning wet wood creates a lot of smoke and the wood burns inefficiently, meaning the heat literally goes up in smoke. Buy an inexpensive moisture meter at a hardware store to test the moisture content of your wood, and only burn wood if the moisture content is 20 percent or less.
- Newer is cleaner. Old wood stoves are bad polluters and less efficient than newer ones. Newer, EPA-certified wood stoves and fireplace inserts (wood stoves designed to fit into a fireplace), reduce air pollutants by 70 percent compared to older models. Additionally, EPA-certified wood stoves and fireplace inserts are up to 50 percent more energy efficient, use one-third less wood for the same heat, and help reduce the risk of fires by reducing creosote build-up in chimneys.
More information on wood burning in Connecticut can be found on DEEP's website here.
