Connecticut's state parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas will close on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

(WFSB) - Connecticut's state parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas will remain closed on Wednesday due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

"Many of our state parks and campgrounds suffered tree damage, and remain without power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias," DEEP posted to Twitter. "State parks and forests, including all state campgrounds will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to allow for storm clean-up, and further assessment."

It followed a previous announcement from Tuesday when DEEP preemptively closed parks before the storm.

The locations shut down at noon on Tuesday.

All campers were required to leave campgrounds at that time, DEEP said. All day-use areas of parks also closed.

The decision was made after a review of the forecast and an assessment from the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Campers were originally told they could return to the campground after noon on Wednesday. However, that's no longer the case.

Campers will automatically receive a refund for the nights' camping fees that were missed. Campers who do not check back in to the campground after the storm will receive a refund for the remainder of their stay.

Because all day-use areas of parks and forests closed at noon on Tuesday, DEEP did not charge anyone for parking at its shoreline parks as visitors.

