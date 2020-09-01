HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has released its fall foliage forecast, saying it predicts leaf peepers will get to enjoy the colors sooner, and for a longer period of time this year.
“From scenic drives through rolling hills and outdoor adventures by land or sea, to culinary delights on the farm and overnight getaways and camping, Connecticut provides a convenient fall getaway destination filled with both beloved and brand-new autumn experiences and events emphasizing safety at every turn,” DEEP said in a press release.
Due to the dry conditions this summer, DEEP said that has set the stage for an earlier start to the fall foliage season.
The department said “peak color” won’t happen all at once, but will instead last for several weeks in parts of the state.
“Only a few regions of the world have seasonal displays of color like New England—and Connecticut offers some of the most diverse tree species in the region, which means a wider array of colors—yellow, bronze, orange, red and purple—for all to enjoy longer,” said Connecticut State Forester Chris Martin.
Folks can keep track of the foliage progression with the state's 'Foliage Finder,' by clicking here.
