HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has lifted their bird feeder and bird bath advisory.
The advisory was issued on July 8, to combat a unknown bird illness.
It was lifted due to the decrease in reports of dead birds and the increasing dispersal of birds this time of year.
The advisory was lifted following a consultation with other regional jurisdiction and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center.
Those who choose to resume feeding birds and providing bird baths should remain vigilant and follow the standard guidelines:
- Clean feeders and bird baths with soap and water at least once a week,
- disinfect with a 10% bleach solution to prevent potential infectious disease spread between birds and other wildlife.
- After cleaning, rinse well with water and allow to air-dry.
- When handling bird feeders and baths be sure to wear disposable gloves and wash your hands when finished.
- When feeding birds follow expert recommendations such as those recommended by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
- Avoid handling birds unless necessary.
- Dispose of dead birds in a double plastic bag, seal, and discard with household trash, or alternatively, bury them deeper than 3 feet to prevent disease transmission to other animals.
- If handling is necessary, wear disposable gloves or use plastic bags on your hands to avoid contact with carcasses.
- If you find dead birds in proximity to feeders or bird baths, consider pausing those activities, clean everything thoroughly, and allow the birds to disperse before resuming.
- Keep pets away from sick or dead wildlife.
- Please continue to report dead birds to Connecticut’s Wild Bird Mortality Database.
- If you do see a bird in distress, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
- A listing of small bird rehabilitators in Connecticut can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.