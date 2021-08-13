(WFSB) - Five state swimming areas are off limits on Friday.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said four of them were because of water quality concerns.
DEEP's list included Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield.
Indicator bacteria are not a disease-carrying pathogen, according DEEP. However, they are one of the tools used to evaluate the potential for contaminated water bodies.
Those four swimming areas will be retested on Friday with the results expected on Saturday.
Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swimming area was also closed. However, that area has been closed all summer for maintenance.
DEEP said the state parks remain open for non-swimming activities.
