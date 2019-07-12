(WFSB) – Three people were arrested last weekend for boating under the influence.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police participated in Operation DryWater.
The operation took place between Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 7.
EnCon officers increased patrols in many state and federal waters in an effort to keep boaters safe on the water.
Officers stopped numerous boats and issued tickets and warnings for safety violations.
Among those violations were three boaters who were charged with boating under the influence.
On July 5, Scott Zajac, 35, of Westbrook was arrested in Old Saybrook for operating a vessel under the influence and operating a personal watercraft after sunset. Also on July 5, Jerry Okon, 39, of Southington was cited for BUI and operating a personal watercraft after sunset.
On July 6, EnCon police engage a large powerboat speeding through a no wake zone in the Connecticut River in East Haddam. Connor Sestrom, 20, of Niantic was arrested for BUI, speed, and alcohol violations.
All three were released and scheduled for court dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.