ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at an old mill in Enfield on Wednesday morning.
The Enfield Fire Department confirmed that the fire was at a building at 33 North River St. It broke out around 6:45 a.m., prompting North Main and North River streets to close.
Firefighters believe the building was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Just before 8 a.m., it was deemed under control.
Amtrak service was also impacted because train tracks run near the property.
Eversource was on the scene and had to cut power to 1,400 homes.
Enfield's town manager described the building as the "Casket Building." The office said the fire reached a third alarm and that a partial building collapse happened.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to conduct environmental remediation.
DEEP officials said the building materials contain asbestos, so a contractor will monitor the air in the area of where the fire happened.
Additionally, run-off is going into the Connecticut River nearby, however no oil sheen or fishkill has been observed, officials said. Water sampling will be done as well.
DEEP went on to say that the building will need to be demolished.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Caroline Cogtella lives down the road from the scene of the fire.
“I heard a boom and then I jumped out of bed because I thought somebody hit the house and then I looked outside and I saw the fire engines and the flames,” she described.
As crews worked to extinguish the flames, Cogtella lost power.
She said she has seen people going into the vacant building before and spoke up about it at a town council meeting last fall.
“There’s been a problem with the building because kids have been going in or anybody can go in. There’s a breach in the building,” she said.
