(WFSB) -- It's the time of year where bear sightings are on the rise.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding people of simple ways to avoid attracting bears.
Black bears are seeking out food ahead of winter, so never feed them, and don't put out a bird feeder from spring to early fall.
DEEP also says:
- Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or storage area. Adding ammonia to cans and bags will reduce odors that attract bears. Periodically clean garbage cans with ammonia to reduce residual odor. Garbage for pickup should be put outside the morning of collection and not the night before.
- Do not store leftover bird seed, suet cakes, or recyclables in a porch or screened sunroom as bears can smell these items and will rip screens to get at them.
- Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed.
- Supervise dogs at all times when outside. Keep dogs on a short leash when walking and hiking. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs. (Dogs are required to be on a leash when visiting State Parks, State Forests, and Wildlife Management Areas. Check dog and leash regulations for town properties, land trusts, and other public properties before heading to those areas.)
- Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside.
- Use electric fencing to protect beehives, agricultural crops, berry bushes, chickens, and other livestock.
- Avoid placing meat scraps or sweet foods, such as fruit and fruit peels, in compost piles.
For more tips from DEEP, click here.
