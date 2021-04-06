CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is notifying residents about a controlled burn planned in Cornwall on Wednesday.
The burn will cover about 3 acres of brush in Mohawk State Forest, near the summit of Mohawk Mountain.
“Controlled burns are an important forest management practice. This particular burn builds on an initial burn conducted in 2015 to reduce dead organic matter at the site. This burn will further reduce dead organic matter and reduce topkill regeneration that will help to maintain the vista at the popular mountaintop summit, which is accessible by public vehicle. This burn also provides a valuable training opportunity for DEEP staff,” DEEP said in a press release.
Toumey Road, the paved road leading up to the summit, will be blocked off to the public while the burn is happening.
Also, trails within the forest will be closed for the day.
The public should be aware that they may see smoke as a result of the fire.
DEEP officials said weather conditions will be monitored to minimize impact in the local area.
