(WFSB) - Peak fall foliage is expected to be seen in most of Connecticut in the beginning of October.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a fall foliage report website.
With it, leaf peepers can not only see when the peak colors appear, but where as well.
DEEP estimated that the peak will run from roughly Oct. 5 through Nov. 8 this year. The colors will start in the northwest and northeast corners of the state and converge south.
To check the map out and bookmark it, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.