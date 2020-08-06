(WFSB) - Many of Connecticut's state parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas reopened on Thursday, but several remained closed due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Thursday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released a list of what's open and what's closed.
- American Legion – Austin Hawes Campground OPEN
- Bigelow Hollow SP OPEN
- Black Rock SP – OPEN
- Black Rock Campground OPEN at noon
- Bluff Point SP – OPEN
- Burr Pond SP OPEN
- Chatfield Hollow CLOSED
- Day Pond SP CLOSED
- Devil's Hopyard SP OPEN
- Devil's Hopyard Campground OPEN at noon
- Dinosaur SP CLOSED
- Fort Griswold Battlefield SP OPEN
- Fort Trumbull SP – OPEN
- Gardner Lake SP OPEN
- Gay City SP CLOSED
- Gillette Castle SP OPEN – Castle closed
- Hammonasset Beach SP – Day-use (Beach area) OPEN
- Hammonasset Campground OPEN at noon
- Harkness Memorial SP OPEN
- Housatonic Meadows SP and Campground CLOSED
- Hopeville Pond SP OPEN
- Hopeville Pond Campground CLOSED
- Hurd SP CLOSED
- Indian Well SP CLOSED
- Kent Falls SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP Campground CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP Campground CLOSED
- Macedonia Brook SP and Campground CLOSED
- Mansfield Hollow SP OPEN
- Mashamoquet SP and Wolf Den Campgrounds CLOSED
- Millers Pond SP CLOSED
- Mohawk Mountain SP CLOSED
- Mount Tom SP OPEN
- Osbornedale SP CLOSED
- Pachuag SF OPEN
- Penwood SP CLOSED
- Peoples SF OPEN
- Putnam Memorial SP CLOSED
- Quaddick SP CLOSED
- Rocky Neck State Park – Day-use (beach) OPEN (portable toilets only)
- Rocky Neck SP Campground CLOSED
- Salt Rock SP and Campground CLOSED
- Scantic River SP CLOSED
- Seaside SP OPEN
- Shenipsit SF OPEN
- Sherwood Island State Park CLOSED
- Silver Sands SP OPEN
- Sleeping Giant CLOSED
- Southford Falls SP CLOSED
- Squantz Pond SP CLOSED
- Stratton Brook SP OPEN
- Talcott Mountain SP CLOSED
- Topsmead SF OPEN
- Wadsworth Falls SP CLOSED
- West Rock Ridge SP CLOSED
- Wharton Brook SP CLOSED
The closures followed a previous announcement from Tuesday when DEEP preemptively closed parks before the storm. The remained that way though Wednesday.
CT State Parks, State Forests and State Campgrounds will close at NOON today, Tuesday, August 4th in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.— CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 4, 2020
The locations shut down at noon on Tuesday.
All campers were required to leave campgrounds at that time, DEEP said. All day-use areas of parks also closed.
The decision was made after a review of the forecast and an assessment from the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
DEEP said campers will automatically receive a refund for the nights' camping fees that were missed. Campers who do not check back in to the campground after the storm will receive a refund for the remainder of their stay.
Because all day-use areas of parks and forests closed at noon on Tuesday, DEEP did not charge anyone for parking at its shoreline parks as visitors.
