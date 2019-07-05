EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Environmental officials are reminding beach goers to clean up after themselves.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said people left piles of trash on a number of state park beaches after the Fourth of July holiday.
One of the beaches still littered with garbage on Friday was Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme.
"I just don’t understand," said Ronda Roland of Bristol. "It’s like do you live like that at home?"
Roland's first minutes on the water were spent lending DEEP a hand and setting an example for her children.
"My kids are like ‘mom look at all this garbage!’" she said. "Just like last week we came out here, it was soda bottles and cans."
DEEP said it picked up water bottles, plastic, used diapers, meat and fruit salad trays, grills and even a forgotten pair of swim trunks.
"You’d be amazed at what you find," Roland said.
DEEP said its crews worked until sunset on the Fourth to clear the trash. Workers had to return on Friday morning to finish.
"We come here and we try to enjoy it and other people just ruin it for you," Roland said. "You try to come in and you got bottles and plastic. Pick up your stuff."
Some families do pick up after themselves. However, they leave the trash bag behind.
The bag can then turn into a beach buffet for birds and racoons that will scatter it across the sand and rocks.
DEEP urged beachgoers to utilized the trash cans and dumpsters provided at the parks so that the staff can instead use their time for maintenance or improvement projects.
