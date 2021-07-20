(WFSB) - Did you notice the haze when you walked outside today?
That’s coming from western wildfires and it's creating unhealthy air levels here in Connecticut.
The levels were so bad, DEEP issued a warning for people to stay inside as much as possible.
Doctors say if you have certain health conditions, you should limit outdoor activity during conditions like this.
"We were remarking on the sun and how it was just kind of a beautiful color, but not from a good cause," John Falk of Massachusetts tells us.
John and his friends noticed the hazy conditions today, but it didn’t stop them from enjoying the outdoors.
"When we feel like it’s an issue, we’ll head inside, head to our cars," Felicia Gell of New York said.
On Tuesday, DEEP issued a warning, saying most of the state was experiencing unhealthy air levels.
The unhealthy air quality is expected to be elevated until late tonight.
Earlier Tuesday, half of the state was in the red zone.
Scientists say high wind currents and rain carried the dangerous wildfire pollution in the west to the east coast.
"We’re also talking about burning things like you just don’t think about, tires, house, insulation. It’s everybody’s garbage. All sorts of things that can bring up toxic particulate matter," Dr. Rachel Dowty-Beech of the University of New Haven explained.
Experts encourage everyone to shorten their time outdoors and choose less strenuous activities during these conditions.
Some people were already heeding the warning.
"The running, the going out, the walking. It depends on how the weather is, so that changes per the air quality," Punet Tureja of Wethersfield said.
Doctors also encourage people with chronic lung and heart conditions, as well as elders and children, to keep outdoor activities short when air levels are unhealthy.
It could cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and other symptoms for those people.
"It’s best to avoid prolonged exposure to the outdoor environment to the best of one’s ability, to stay inside in an air conditioned environment if possible," Dr. Carolyn Rochester of the Yale School of Medicine added.
The good news is it won't be like this for long.
The advisory is in effect until midnight.
Channel 3 Meteorologist Mark Dixon says the haze should decrease after storms tomorrow.
