CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning about coyotes.
Several families around the Cheshire area have reported their dogs have been killed because of the wild animals.
Mating season runs from January to March, meaning more coyotes are wandering around.
Eyewitness News caught up with a family who lost their loved one and have a message for pet owners.
“Four to five times a week we can hear the howling and it’s very very close. It sounds like there is 6 - 10 sometimes more,” said the O’Dell family.
They encountered the wild this week.
“I started calling for Sadie and she didn't come. So we went looking around the neighborhood. I decided to look in the back yard and I found her dead,” the family said.
State Representative Liz Linehan says several families have reached out after their dogs died, like another dog named Lupe that was also killed nearby.
“Small dogs when you bring out always keep an eye out them. Keep them leashed. It’s great to have fences but know they don’t always keep them out,” Linehan said. “Listen to coyotes and never let your dog out when you hear the sound of the coyote.”
DEEP says to not leave out food and watch out and hide the bird feeders.
If you encounter one, “There are things that you can do just like with bears, look big and make a lot of noise, bang pots and pans.”
For more tips on how to deal with coyotes, click here.
