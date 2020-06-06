HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Saturday that camping will be open for the summer starting July 8.
Officials say that campers at DEEP campgrounds with RVs will be able to keep their reservations for dates starting July 1 with reopening for both tent and RV camping on July 8.
Anyone with reservations before those dates will receive refunds, DEEP says.
Campers can make new reservations for the summer using the online reservation system starting June 20, DEEP said.
The department says they are hiring and training staff to clean bathrooms and other facilities to standards required by health officials to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.
“I am pleased to announce that we will have a camping season this year. It is important that our state offer as many outdoor opportunities as possible for people to enjoy, provided we can do so safely,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.
