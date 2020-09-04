HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As state leaders remind people to stay safe and follow precautions this holiday weekend, they should also expected local state parks to be busy.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said large crowds are expected at beaches and swimming areas, as folks close out the summer season.
Residents who are looking to visit one of the state parks are encouraged to plan ahead, and have a back-up plan in case a park reaches capacity before they get there.
All parks are still operating at a limited capacity, so guests can safely socially distant from others.
“The DEEP staff’s tireless commitment and adaptability has enabled us to keep our valuable parks open in a safe, responsible fashion throughout the complexities of the COVID-19 emergency and enabled historic levels of usage for significant personal and public benefit,” said Mason Trumble, Deputy Commissioner for Environmental Conservation. “We are only able to provide these services through positive partnership with our visitors and we encourage the public’s continued cooperation by practicing appropriate social distance and mask-wearing practices, planning and flexibility, and responsible, courteous behavior.”
Park guests are reminded to wear masks or face coverings, and to keep 15-ft between blankets at the beach, and keep 6-ft from other visitors not in their household.
Guests can also expect reduced or no lifeguard coverage at beaches, as many have returned to school.
Boaters are reminded to operate responsibly on the water.
Also, the Lattins Cove State Boat Launch remains closed, and parking capacity at Squantz Cove State Boat Launch continues to be limited to 50 percent.
To keep tabs on what parks are open or closed, click here.
