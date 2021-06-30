(WFSB) - Some advice for those planning on heading to a state park this fourth of July weekend.
Officials with DEEP say that you should plan your trip ahead of time and to arrive at your destination early.
If you get to a state park and it has already filled up, despite getting their early, always have a back up plan in place.
State parks and boat launches are expected to be packed this holiday weekend, so your favorite beach or hiking spot may not be available.
In a statement, DEEP Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Conservation Mason Trumble says:
“We want visitors to the State Parks and Boat Launches this weekend to have a safe and enjoyable time in the outdoors.
Planning ahead, arriving early, and having a back-up plan go a long way toward having a stress-free, relaxing time outside, which is what it’s all about. We encourage visitors to be safe and to exercise good judgment in whatever outdoor activities you engage in this and every weekend, and also remind visitors to “Love Your Lands” by to carrying out what you carry in with you, and ensure that any trash created during your visit is properly disposed of or carried out with you.”
Once a state park has reached full capacity, it is closed to new visitors for the remainder of the day.
Your vehicle could either be ticketed or towed if it's found parked illegally outside of a state park.
DEEP says one state park you should consider staying clear of this fourth of July weekend is Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, which often fills up fast during holiday weekends.
“New Fairfield welcomes all visitors to Squantz Pond State Park. We want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe experience while visiting New Fairfield, and ask that everyone observe posted “No Parking” signs once the Park has reached capacity," New Fairfield First Selectman Patricia Del Monaco said.
There are more than 100 state parks to choose from.
DEEP will post updates to their Twitter page or the What's Open Outdoors page if a state park has reached full capacity.
A full list of Connecticut's state parks can be found here.
