SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Some inland swimming and other recreational areas are expected to reopen, per an announcement by state environmental officials.
The Department of Energy and Environmental said it will announce which areas will be reopening during a news conference at 1 p.m. on Friday.
DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes will be at Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury for it.
She said some inland swim areas and other state recreational areas previously closed in response to COVID-19 heath concerns will be back open to the public, presumably with similar restrictions to those enforced at other open state parks.
RELATED: DEEP's plan for state parks includes closures of inland swimming areas, limits on shorelines beaches
