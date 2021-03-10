VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Environmental officials will be conducted a prescribed burn in the Pachaug State Forest on Wednesday.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it plans to conduct the burn of 122 acres, weather and conditions permitting.
DEEP said it is employing the forestry management practice to promote the development of new oak and pine forest. The location has experienced catastrophic oak decline, with an estimated 90 percent of the oak trees having died due to successive years of gypsy moth defoliations, droughts, and chestnut borer infestations, the latter of which is attracted to stressed oaks.
This burn will provide an opportunity for oak and pine to reseed naturally and DEEP’s forestry division may seed pitch pine after the burns to increase the diversity and stocking of the new stand. This management action will have the secondary benefit of reducing the risk of severe fire by decreasing the amount of the available fuels in the area.
This is the second burn in a multi-year management effort at Pachaug State Forest. The last burn happened in Feb. 2019.
The plan has been communicated to municipal leaders and fire departments for Griswold and Voluntown. Trails within this area will be closed on Wednesday. Signs will be posted.
The public may see rising smoke as a result of this burn. Weather conditions will be monitored to minimize impact in the local area.
DEEP forestry personnel will employ a detailed operational and safety plan to conduct this burn to ensure its effectiveness and safety.
DEEP said it plans and administers a number of controlled burns annually for various purposes, including maintaining grassland and shrubland habitat for species in decline in Connecticut from a loss of farmland and early successional habitat. Fire can also assist in maintaining pitch pine sand plain forest (which is one of the most imperiled ecosystems in the state), and to assist with forestry objectives such as oak regeneration, which is disturbance-dependent. Controlled burning is a valuable tool to natural resource managers to maintain habitat and vegetative diversity.
"Forest management" is the application of scientific and technical principles by a certified professional in order to meet specific goals, DEEP explained. It takes many forms, but usually involves periodic treatments or practices which are done to change forest conditions. Forest management uses a variety of practices, such as brush control and timber harvesting, to provide a balance of important societal and ecological forests. More information about forest management in Connecticut is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.