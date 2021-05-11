HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers are being urged to be on the lookout for moose this spring.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a warning about both moose and deer on Tuesday.

It said May and June mark the birthing period for both animals.

Although Connecticut's moose population mainly resides in the northwestern part of the state, they can be seen in eastern Connecticut. There are two times of year in which moose become highly active, during spring when last year’s offspring disperse from the female seeking out their own habitat and during the breeding season that runs from mid-October for moose through mid-December for deer.

“A recent vehicle accident involving a moose in Goshen sent a driver and two passengers to the hospital,” said Andrew LaBonte, deer and moose biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division. “Moose sightings have recently been reported in the Storrs/Mansfield area, as well as in Ashford, and motorists are advised to drive with caution along Routes 32 and 44 and near Mirror Lake on Route 195,” said Andrew LaBonte, Deer and Moose biologist for the DEEP Wildlife Division."

More than 40 moose-vehicle accidents have been reported in Connecticut between 1995 and 2021, with an average of two per year since 2002, according to LaBonte.

DEEP’s Wildlife Division urged drivers to be aware during the seasonal periods of activity and slow down and drive defensively should a large animal, such as a deer, moose, or even a black bear, be spotted on or by the road.

Because moose are darker in color and stand much higher than deer, observing reflective eye-shine from headlights is infrequent and, when struck, moose often end up impacting the windshield of vehicles.

All moose, deer, and bear collisions with vehicles should be reported to local, state, or DEEP Environmental Conservation Police Officers. DEEP’s 24-hour Dispatch Center can be reached at 860-424-3333.

More information about reporting a wildlife sighting can be found on DEEP's website here.