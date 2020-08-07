(WFSB) - Many of Connecticut's state parks, forests, campgrounds and wildlife management areas reopened, but several remained closed due to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.
Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released a list of what's open and what's closed.
- American Legion – Austin Hawes Campground OPEN
- Belding Wildlife Mgmt. Area CLOSED
- Bigelow Hollow SP OPEN
- Black Rock SP OPEN
- Black Rock Campground OPEN
- Bluff Point SP OPEN
- Burr Pond SP OPEN
- Chatfield Hollow CLOSED
- Day Pond SP CLOSED
- Devil's Hopyard SP OPEN
- Devil's Hopyard Campground OPEN
- Dinosaur SP CLOSED
- Eagle Landing SP OPEN
- Fort Griswold Battlefield SP OPEN
- Fort Trumbull SP OPEN
- Gardner Lake SP OPEN
- Gay City SP CLOSED
- Gillette Castle SP OPEN – Castle closed
- Haddam Meadows SP OPEN – No swimming (MA sewage spill)
- Hammonasset Beach SP – Day-use (Beach area) OPEN
- Hammonasset Campground OPEN
- Harkness Memorial SP OPEN (portable toilets only)
- Haystack Mountain SP OPEN
- Housatonic Meadows SP and Campground CLOSED
- Hopeville Pond SP OPEN
- Hopeville Pond Campground OPEN (portable toilets only/no power)
- Hurd SP OPEN
- Indian Well SP OPEN
- Kent Falls SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP CLOSED
- Kettletown SP Campground CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP CLOSED
- Lake Waramaug SP Campground CLOSED
- Lover’s Leap SP CLOSED
- Macedonia Brook SP and Campground CLOSED
- Mansfield Hollow SP OPEN
- Mashamoquet SP and Wolf Den Campgrounds CLOSED
- Millers Pond SP OPEN
- Mohawk Mountain SP CLOSED
- Mount Tom SP OPEN
- Osbornedale SP OPEN
- Pachuag SF – inc. Green Falls and Mt. Misery campgrounds OPEN
- Pattaconk Recreation Area – Cockaponset SF OPEN
- Pierrepont State Park and boat launch CLOSED
- Penwood SP CLOSED
- Peoples SF OPEN
- Putnam Memorial SP CLOSED
- Quaddick SP and boat launch CLOSED
- Rocky Neck State Park – Day-use (beach) OPEN
- Rocky Neck SP Campground CLOSED
- Salt Rock SP and Campground CLOSED
- Scantic River SP CLOSED
- Seaside SP OPEN
- Shenipsit SF OPEN
- Sherwood Island SP CLOSED
- Silver Sands SP OPEN
- Sleeping Giant SP OPEN
- Southford Falls SP CLOSED
- Squantz Pond SP OPEN
- Stratton Brook SP OPEN
- Talcott Mountain SP CLOSED
- Tankerhoosen Wildlife Mgmt. Area CLOSED
- Topsmead SF OPEN
- Wadsworth Falls SP CLOSED
- West Rock Ridge SP CLOSED
- Wharton Brook SP CLOSED
Officials in New Haven also said Lighthouse Point Park is closed due to storm damage, saying there is no power to the lighthouse, and no working bathrooms.
DEEP preemptively closed state parks before Tropical Storm Isaias hit the state on Tuesday.
CT State Parks, State Forests and State Campgrounds will close at NOON today, Tuesday, August 4th in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.— CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 4, 2020
All campers were required to leave campgrounds at that time, DEEP said. All day-use areas of parks also closed.
The decision was made after a review of the forecast and an assessment from the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
DEEP said campers will automatically receive a refund for the nights' camping fees that were missed. Campers who do not check back in to the campground after the storm will receive a refund for the remainder of their stay.
Because all day-use areas of parks and forests closed at noon on Tuesday, DEEP did not charge anyone for parking at its shoreline parks as visitors.
