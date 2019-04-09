SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A moose was spotted in Suffield on Monday.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted on their Facebook page about the sighting.
DEEP is warning drivers in the areas of the state where moose are observed to stay alert.
They did not specify exactly where the moose was spotted.
For more information about moose, click here.
