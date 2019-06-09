WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning the public of firefighting foam that has made its way into the Farmington River in Windsor on Sunday.
Officials say DEEP, the Department of Public Health, and local health officials are responding to foam that was spilled into the river. The foam originated from Bradley International Airport.
DEEP is advising the public to stay away from the foam that may be encountered in the river or river banks.
They also warn to not take fish from the river in the area of Poquonock Avenue and south to where it enters the Connecticut River.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.