WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the scrapyard fire in Waterbury was burning petroleum from plastics, and burning right next to the Naugatuck River.
The fire department successfully extinguished the fire, using an extraordinary amount of water to put it out.
As a result, some petroleum made its way into the river.
Fire officials said there is concern with the runoff, but they, along with DEEP, are assessing any damage that it may cause.
Officials explained that oil floats on water, so a device is used to skim out carbon compounds, like petroleum, for normal rain runoff. But, since so much water was used to extinguish the fire, 1,500 gallons per minute, runoff from the fire reached the Naugatuck River.
“Petroleum that got past the water oil separator impacted the river, so DEEP deployed booms at the outfall at the Naugatuck River, and at this point we are collecting,” said Jeff Chandler, supervisor for DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit.
DEEP said there will not be any impacts to drinking water.
Crews are performing surface water sampling for other harmful chemicals, like halogens and organic compounds.
“The results of the air monitoring, the preliminary results of the field screening that we have done, not our laboratory work, is indicating that at this point, after the fire, that we are looking at non-detect for volatile organic compounds and some of the other target toxics that we’re looking for, which is good news,” Chandler said.
DEEP said the cause of the fire was petroleum-based, but it is unclear what ignited it.
