CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Defending Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson announced on Tuesday he'll be returning to Cromwell this summer.
The three-time winner committed to play in the 2019 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, organizers said.
Watson is only the second player to win the event more than twice.
He is currently ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“The Travelers Championship is one of my favorite tournaments and favorite weeks on the PGA Tour,” Watson said. “It will always hold special meaning to me because it was the site of my first tour victory, but the way the entire community embraces it, and how the tournament team goes above and beyond to ensure it’s a great experience, truly makes it special.”
Over the past three years, organizers said Watson has donated $300,000 to tournament charities.
“Bubba has been such a wonderful ambassador for our tournament,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Our fans enjoy seeing Bubba play every year, and the fact that he’s the defending champion for the third time will bring even more excitement to what promises to be an incredible week.”
Watson joins Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau in committing to play.
The Travelers Championship is set for June 17-23 in Cromwell.
More information on the event can be found at its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.