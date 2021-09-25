NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Students at a local elementary school are making sure their opinions on various issues are heard.
New Haven Public Schools say that students at Elm City Montessori School have created a number of protest signs, with one of those signs, 'Defund the Police', being placed in the school window.
New Haven Police have not yet returned our request for comment regarding this matter.
Justin Harmon, spokesman for the New Haven Public School system, said that the sign represents the point of view of a student and not the school district's.
