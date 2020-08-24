DeJoy back in the hot seat testifying before House panel

(CNN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is back in the hot seat Monday, testifying before a House panel amid Democratic accusations he's doing President Donald Trump's bidding to harm Postal Service operations ahead of the November election.
DeJoy is expected to face pointed questions from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee about the changes implemented since he took over atop the Postal Service in June, which Democrats charge have led to unacceptable delays and put at risk the Postal Service's handling of mail-in ballots in November.
DeJoy testified before the GOP-led Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, where he was pressed by Democrats and Republicans alike about delays in the mail that lawmakers have heard about across the country. But he's likely to face a far more hostile reception in the House, where 90 Democrats called for DeJoy's removal last week, including many committee members.
"Our entire country is experiencing these delays as a result of Mr. DeJoy's actions, such as his decision to restrict the number of trips from processing plants to delivery units," House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, said in her prepared remarks. "Whatever the cause of these massive delays, the American people want to go back to the way things were. They want these changes reversed. They don't want anyone messing with the Post Office, and they certainly don't want it politicized."
Following Friday's hearing, Democrats say they still need to hear more from DeJoy about why he isn't reversing cuts that have already been made, like the removal of mail sorting machine and blue Post Office boxes. DeJoy said Friday sorting machines that had been removed would not be returned because they were "not needed."
Democrats also want to know more about what role Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has played, who was briefed by the Board of Governors on DeJoy's appointment and negotiated a $10 billion loan that gave Treasury access to USPS contacts with major customers like Amazon. The House on Saturday approved a bill to give USPS an additional $25 billion.
Maloney's committee released on Saturday an internal USPS slide presentation prepared for the Postmaster General last week that showed a significant reduction in service since the beginning of July -- after DeJoy took over.
DeJoy, a major Trump donor, on Friday blamed the delays on the Covid-19 pandemic, while acknowledging that changes he had made like reducing trips for mail trucks also had an impact on service. He vowed that the USPS was fully prepared to handle the millions of ballots likely to be mailed for the November 3 election.
"I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on time," DeJoy told the Senate panel. "This sacred duty is my No. 1 priority between now and Election Day."
USPS Board of Governors Chairman Mike Duncan, who is testifying alongside DeJoy, defended the board's appointment of DeJoy, saying in his prepared remarks DeJoy was unanimously selected following a rigorous selection process.
"There must be dramatic changes if the Postal Service is to succeed. Mr. DeJoy was selected to be that transformational leader, who can help strengthen the Postal Service for the long term," Duncan said. "He is the fifth Postmaster General since 1971 to join the institution from the private sector, and we believe that private sector experience is an asset in identifying ways to improve the Postal Service."
Trump has continued to rail on mail-in voting, falsely claiming that it will lead to significant fraud and will lead to a "rigged" election. DeJoy stated his support for mail-in voting at Friday's hearing, saying that the USPS "will deliver every ballot and process every ballot in time that it receives."
Republicans have accused Democrats of manufacturing a political crisis with the mail to help the party politically, arguing the Postal Service's fiscal woes are a long-running problem and DeJoy is trying to address them.
"Americans should not have to foot the bill for the Democrats' fabricated conspiracy theory about the Postal Service," Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. "We all want to see an operational, efficient postal service that best serves Americans, but this bill doesn't deliver."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called lawmakers back to Washington for a rare Saturday session to approve the legislation that provided the Postal Service with a $25 billion boost, along with suspending the changes DeJoy has put in place.
The bill passed 257-150, with more than two dozen Republicans joining with Democrats in favor. The White House has issued a veto threat, and the measure is not expected to be taken up by the Republican-led Senate.
"It is also necessary for us to have this legislation because in my conversations with the postmaster general, which were most unsatisfactory, he said he had no intention of restoring the post office boxes that were removed, no intention of restoring the sorting machinery in the Postal Services and other infrastructure very essential to keeping the mail on time," Pelosi said at a news conference Saturday.
Democrats said following Friday's hearing they were unsatisfied with the answers they heard from DeJoy, and they planned to press him further. While DeJoy pledged he would hold off on making changes until after the election, Democrats have expressed skepticism.
"Frankly, no one really believes him," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York who announced on Sunday that a subcommittee on the USPS Board of Governors would investigate policy changes ahead of the election.
This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.
CNN's Clare Foran contributed to this report.
