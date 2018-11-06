NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Incumbent Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro is being challenged by Republican Angel Cadena in the battle for Connecticut's 3rd Congressional District.
Connecticut's 3rd District consists of the south-central portion of the state and includes parts of Fairfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties.
DeLauro has held her seat in Congress since 1991.
In addition to running as a Democrat, she said she's also running with the Working Families Party through cross-filing.
Cadena is a Marine Corps veteran. According to his website, he's a political scientist with a degree from Southern Connecticut State University.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
Voting was steady for Middletown voting districts 4 and 5.
People lined up outside of Hartford's 5th voting district on Tuesday morning.
Voters cast ballots at the Hartford Seminary on Tuesday.
Polls opened in Rocky Hill, and the rest of the state, at 6 a.m.
A steady stream of voters in Rocky Hill.
Independent gubernatorial candidate Oz Griebel voted in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
Report voting problems on the WFSB app and here.
