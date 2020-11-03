NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's 3rd District race featured a congresswoman who's served for more than three decades, a businesswoman, and a Green Party candidate.
Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro faced Republican challenger Margaret Streicker and the Green Party's Justin Paglino.
Late Tuesday night, DeLauro declared victory.
RELATED: Candidates in 3rd congressional district race focus on healthcare
DeLauro cast an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.
DeLauro is considered one of the most progressive members of the House of Representatives. She supports abortion in all cases and voted for stronger firearms regulation, equal pay for equal work and paid sick days.
She also supports the Affordable Care Act because as a cancer survivor herself, she said pre-existing conditions must be covered.
DeLauro spent her day chatting with supporters and visiting polling sites all over the 3rd District. She was first elected back in 1990.
"I trust the people of the 3rd Congressional District. They've been with me and they know I'm a fighter. They know that I'm not going to let them down and what's important is walking in their shoes and knowing what their problems are," DeLauro said.
Streicker is a wealthy businesswoman who owns a successful real estate company. She out-fundraised DeLauro.
One of the main focuses of her campaign had been imposing term limits.
Streicker also supports better healthcare, but is critical of the Affordable Care Act.
"People want jobs, they want a solid economy, they want the safety and security, they want their kids to be able to learn and we all need to be able to access healthcare. It's a message that's resonating well and it's a time where it's resonating well," Steicker said.
Healthcare is also an important issue for Paglino, who does medical research cancerous tumors.
He said Medicare for all is his top issue.
Paglino supports an income tax on individuals to pay for a federal healthcare system.
"I encourage everybody to remember that we're all in this together. This is our country, let's show some respect for one another, let's not try to intimidate one another and let all the votes be counted," Paglino said.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 is your Election Authority
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.