NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's 3rd District race features a congresswoman who's served for more than three decades, a businesswoman, and a Green Party candidate.
Democrat Rep. Rosa DeLauro faces Republican challenger Margaret Streicker and the Green Party's Justin Paglino.
RELATED: Candidates in 3rd congressional district race focus on healthcare
DeLauro cast an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.
Streicker said she planned to vote Tuesday morning in Milford.
DeLauro is considered one of the most progressive members of the House of Representatives. She supports abortion in all cases and voted for stronger firearms regulation, equal pay for equal work and paid sick days.
She also supports the Affordable Care Act because as a cancer survivor herself, she said pre-existing conditions must be covered.
Streicker is a wealthy businesswoman who owns a successful real estate company. She out-fundraised DeLauro.
One of the main focuses of her campaign has been imposing term limits.
Streicker also supports better healthcare, but is critical of the Affordable Care Act.
Healthcare is also an important issue for Paglino, who does medical research cancerous tumors.
He said medicare for all is his top issue.
Paglino supports an income tax on individuals to pay for a federal healthcare system.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Channel 3 is your Election Authority
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.