WATERTOWN (WFSB) - Students at Swift Middle school will have a 2-hour-delay due to a police investigation Thursday.
According to police, the delay is a precaution to give police and school officials more of an opportunity to investigate before welcoming students back into the classroom safely.
Police said a parent reached out alerting them of a potentially violent act that allegedly was going to take place at the middle school today.
There is a police presence in the back of the school this morning by the cafeteria.
Watertown Police Chief Josh Bernegger tells Eyewitness News the extra security is at the school today as a precaution.
Watertown Police alerted families last night of the two hour delay.
