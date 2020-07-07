NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – With Phase 3 of reopening CT being delayed, brides are now scrambling to reset their wedding plans.
Shut down since March, the Norwich Inn and Spa reopened two and a half weeks ago. Sales Manager Gary Baker says the phones have been ringing with brides calling for smaller wedding events.
Rachel Barile is calm since she’s getting married August 22 to her fiancé Brian Werth.
Their save the date invites went out to 140 guests, followed recently by regrets to 90.
“They understood, you know what are you going to do? And everyone was nervous anyway with everything going on,” Barile said.
Baker has been working with brides like Rachel as they cut down their guest lists.
“Normally, inside we can fit up to 150 people for a wedding. Right now, we’re getting calls from brides and grooms who were supposed to get married at larger venues because they have cut it down, we have a great spot for them,” Baker said.
The spa has been serving guests since 1929. They were closed because of COVID-19, but reopening on June 20 and brides are calling again.
Wedding planner Adrienne Johnson of Redefined Elegance of Windsor has moved most of her brides to 2021.
“Do I cancel, do I reschedule, what do I do? What I did was inform them of what’s going on in the industry because it just came crashing down. Be patient, it will be ok,” Johnson said.
Phase 2 has been extended, which means indoor private gatherings, such has weddings, can only have 50 people.
To learn more about the Norwich Inn and Spa and their protocols, click here.
