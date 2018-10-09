PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – There is a delay to a shipment of flu vaccines in Portland.
According to the Chatham Health District, there is a limited supply of the high dose 65 plus vaccine for a flu clinic on Wednesday.
The flu clinic is scheduled to be at the Portland Senior Center from 10 a.m. until noon.
The vaccines will be distributed at a first come first serve basis.
The health district aid there is a high demand for the flu vaccine and a limited supply.
The delay is not only to high dose flu vaccines, but all vaccines.
The health district said that there are other options to receive the vaccine at your physician’s offices or local pharmacy.
