HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Public Schools had a delayed start Tuesday due to frigid cold temperatures.
When students walked into Naylor Leadership Academy the sun was shining but the air was so cold.
“I feel like I’m in the North Pole,” said Echelize David-Silva, a fourth grader.
"There is ice and snow and so cold you shouldn’t touch the snow without gloves,” said Jayceon Varela, a Pre-K student.
Jayceon crams a lot of activity into every school day.
“Painting and playing with cars playing with toy dump trucks and playing with everything that I have to play,” Jayceon said.
On Tuesday Jayceon and his friends had less time in the classroom as all Hartford schools pushed back the opening bell by two hours because of the cold weather.
The weather made the morning a bit more chaotic for some parents like Jayceon’s mom Adrianna.
“It was frustrating because I have to get to work and daycare for my other kids and stuff like that so it was a little frustrating,” she said.
Adrianna along with other parents and students say they support the decision.
“It was super cold this morning super super cold it feels like ice outside.”
First grader Adrianna Grimes said she doesn't like the cold.
