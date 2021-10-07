CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Supply chain issues are impacting stores and businesses across the country. Holiday shopping may be impacted by shipping delays.
The shelves are packed inside Jesse’s toys in orange, but with 30 plus years in the business, owner Michael Hershman worries about what it could be like in a few months, especially with holidays right around the corner.
“We just came back from a trade show in Minneapolis where every manufacturer, every vendor was talking about the possibility of not being able to meet the demands,” said Hershman.
Supply chain issues are impacting businesses all across the country, with plenty of container ships waiting to come into port out west, along with a lack of truck drivers, all contributing to the delay.
“They are telling us without fault, just about every manufacturer is saying it’s unclear, their abilities to bring product to stores,” said Hershman.
Hershman said they’re ordering constantly, even coming up with backup plans to buy from companies they don’t do as much business with, just to make sure they have enough. “If it’s someone in New England we can normally have it in 3 days and normally, we’ll get a very high percentage of that order, now it’s taking longer than those 3 days and it’s a much smaller percentage.”
It’s not just the Christmas season. Supply chain issues are also impacting the availability of Halloween costumes and decorations, with just a little more than three weeks away.
Donna Pagano said, “They seemed to have a good supply in there. They didn’t have what I wanted, but they have pretty good stuff in there.”
Inside this pop-up Halloween shop in Ansonia Pagano said there were options, but unfortunately not the one she was looking for. “I couldn’t find it, but I am having trouble finding things in other stores.”
And no matter what you’re buying or where you’re shopping, stores say don’t delay, especially as we get closer.
Hershman said, “Whether you’re in our store, an appliance store, clothing store, if you see something you know you’re going to get, get it while it’s there because if you come back in several week, and it’s not there, there’s no guarantee it will show up.”
