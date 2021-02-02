HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor ordered a delayed opening for all executive branch state buildings on Tuesday as Winter Storm Cooper continued to wind down.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the buildings will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely throughout the pandemic should continue to do so.
“All reports indicate that while we received a significant amount of snow [Monday], the storm appears to be winding down and our state and local road crews have been out all night to clear the roads,” Lamont said. “Still, we want to give some extra time for those who need to report to work, so we are opening state office buildings at 10 a.m. today. Anyone who needs to travel should give themselves extra time and take it slow on the roads.”
