ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill is extremely congested following a Thursday morning crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the one-vehicle crash happened between exits 22 and 23.
The two left lanes were closed as of 9:05 a.m.
The DOT said more than 6 miles worth of delays built up.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
