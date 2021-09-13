EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if your travels take you through East Hartford this evening.
According to the CT Department of Transportation, a car struck a person along the I-84 East around 7:55.
Police have shut down the entire eastbound side while they investigate.
The extent of the person's injuries injuries are not yet known.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
