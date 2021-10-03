WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Expect delays if you plan on traveling through West Hartford Sunday.
The right lane along I-84 West is closed after a tractor trailer went down an embankment.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, it occurred around 5:50 in the morning near Exit 41.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
State Police anticipate the right lane being closed for an extended period of time while they work to pull the tractor trailer back out onto the roadway.
