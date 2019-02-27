HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car accident closed several lanes of I-84 westbound in Hartford Wednesday evening.
The crash has closed the three left lanes between exits 47 and 46, which have since reopened.
The lane closures caused serious delays in the area.
State Police said no injuries were reported.
The crash was reported just before 6 p.m.
Check here for traffic updates.
