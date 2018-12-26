MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Delays have cleared following a crash that snarled traffic on I-91 south in the area of Middletown and Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of exit 20.

At one point the highway was closed between exits 20 and 19 while crews responded.

The highway has since reopened and delays have cleared.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

