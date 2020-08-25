BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 south was congested in Berlin Tuesday morning because of a one car crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 22 and 21.
Police said a car had hit a guardrail and traveled several feet down an embankment, just before 7:30 a.m.
Minor injuries were reported.
The congestion was reported between exits 25 and 21, which was about 3 miles.
By about 8:45 a.m. the delays had cleared.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.