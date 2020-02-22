SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Multiple lanes on I-84 Eastbound in Southington are back open after a rollover crash has cleared, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the left and center lanes were closed between Exits 32 and 33.
The crash was first reported around 9:13 p.m.
State police said one vehicle was involved.
Nobody was injured in the crash, police said.
