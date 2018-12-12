HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A disabled school bus caused some delays on I-84 east in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.
The school bus was seen on the right side of the highway, between exits 46 and 48.
It is unclear what the issue was.
Traffic delays were reported between exits 44 and 46, however they have since cleared.
Follow traffic updates here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.