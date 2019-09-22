CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - I-91 northbound is back open in Cromwell after a two vehicle crash closed two lanes Sunday morning, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
The crash was near Exit 22.
State police said there were injuries in the crash, but did not have additional details.
DOT said the crash was reported around 6:16 a.m.
